Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Lowered to $205.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VEEV. Barclays lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.14.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:VEEV traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.86. 11,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $323.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.19.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,260 shares of company stock worth $3,401,497 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.