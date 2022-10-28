Velas Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $97.72 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Velas has a total market cap of $97.72 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0413 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00087914 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00065613 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000544 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014721 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00025146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000290 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007327 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,368,953,023 coins and its circulating supply is 2,368,953,021 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

