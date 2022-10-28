Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. During the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Venus BUSD has a market cap of $58.49 million and $4.41 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,376.12 or 0.30943897 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012086 BTC.

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02170723 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,878,635.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

