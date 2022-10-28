Verge Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Verge has a market capitalization of $51.83 million and approximately $486,595.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,594.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000408 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00021497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00267194 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00123938 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.81 or 0.00712860 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.50 or 0.00560805 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00233141 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,524,975 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

