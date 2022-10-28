VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04, RTT News reports. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VRSN traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $185.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.98. VeriSign has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $257.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.61 and a 200-day moving average of $181.99.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $2,541,908.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,437,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,908.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,437,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,685 shares of company stock worth $3,340,848. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.