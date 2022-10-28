VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.79. 822,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,273. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.99. VeriSign has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $257.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,908.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,437,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,685 shares of company stock worth $3,340,848. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 27.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

