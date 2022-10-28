Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 7,082 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $11.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $391.18. 5,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,535. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $362.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $493.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

