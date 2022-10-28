Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 9,400 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 9,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $3.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.52. The company had a trading volume of 14,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,516. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.22.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

