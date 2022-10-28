Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.6% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,056 shares of company stock worth $18,002,360. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.5 %

GOOGL stock traded up $2.32 on Friday, reaching $94.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,687,300. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.80 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.37.

About Alphabet

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

