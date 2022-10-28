Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.07% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of CRL stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.89. 3,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,331. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.41 and a 200 day moving average of $224.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $449.34. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.33.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.