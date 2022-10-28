Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $4.42 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 118.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,114 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.37. 79,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,499,452. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.37 and a twelve month high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 136.23%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.48.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

