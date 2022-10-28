Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 3,872 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 361,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.0% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $18,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $219,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,166,000 after purchasing an additional 44,409 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,487,000 after purchasing an additional 100,473 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,271,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.90. The stock had a trading volume of 76,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,262,046. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.43.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

