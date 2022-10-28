VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 133.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 980,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560,558 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $29,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 43.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $208,382,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 11,792,373.3% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,537,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,684,000 after buying an additional 3,537,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 17.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,592,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,538 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.65.

VICI Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $35.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.46%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.