Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.56. The company had a trading volume of 27,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,609. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average is $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.59. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $522,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,092,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,517,000 after buying an additional 50,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 504.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

