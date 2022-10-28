Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €113.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) has been given a €113.00 ($115.31) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on Vinci in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($126.53) price target on Vinci in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €114.00 ($116.33) price target on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €111.00 ($113.27) price target on Vinci in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of EPA:DG opened at €92.29 ($94.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €89.02 and a 200 day moving average of €89.56. Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($70.96) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($90.61).

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

