Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Visteon from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Visteon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.25.

Visteon Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VC stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $125.86. 3,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,691. Visteon has a one year low of $88.82 and a one year high of $140.44. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.56 and a 200-day moving average of $115.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.80. Visteon had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $1,060,992.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,717. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visteon

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Visteon by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 406.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 53,901 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Visteon by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Visteon by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,500,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

