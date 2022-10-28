Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Vodafone Group Public from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oddo Bhf raised Vodafone Group Public from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.83.

VOD opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $19.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

