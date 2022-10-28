Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Vodafone Group Public from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oddo Bhf raised Vodafone Group Public from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.83.
Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance
VOD opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $19.05.
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
