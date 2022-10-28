VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Trading 9.4% Higher

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.07. 1,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 217,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of VTEX in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

VTEX Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $773.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VTEX

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). VTEX had a negative net margin of 51.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $38.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.98 million. Research analysts forecast that VTEX will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VTEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the first quarter worth $135,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in VTEX in the first quarter valued at $2,245,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VTEX by 78.8% in the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 146,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VTEX in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

