Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Purchased by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vuzix by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vuzix by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 72,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Stock Up 3.5 %

Vuzix stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.07. 20,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,465. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $324.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.22. Vuzix Co. has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $16.20.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix ( NASDAQ:VUZI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 32.30% and a negative net margin of 384.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vuzix Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

