VVS Finance (VVS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. During the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One VVS Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VVS Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,184.38 or 0.30532067 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00011925 BTC.

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 46,871,373,775,709 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,957,347,645 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VVS Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VVS Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.