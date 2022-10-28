Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €114.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been given a €114.00 ($116.33) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on WCH. Warburg Research set a €201.00 ($205.10) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €178.00 ($181.63) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays set a €180.00 ($183.67) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €146.00 ($148.98) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($106.12) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday.

Wacker Chemie Stock Up 1.6 %

WCH traded up €1.90 ($1.94) during trading on Thursday, reaching €117.60 ($120.00). The stock had a trading volume of 87,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €98.58 ($100.59) and a one year high of €187.10 ($190.92). The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €126.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is €145.21.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

