Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,274 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,253,217. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average is $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.