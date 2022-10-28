Walken (WLKN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $100.65 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Walken has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Walken token can now be purchased for $0.0506 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Walken has a market cap of $100.65 million and $1.95 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Walken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,184.38 or 0.30532067 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00011925 BTC.

Walken Profile

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Walken is walken.io.

Buying and Selling Walken

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Walken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Walken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.