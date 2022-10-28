Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 267.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,040 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,146,791 shares of company stock worth $296,629,712 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.95. 62,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,479,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.87 and its 200 day moving average is $133.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

