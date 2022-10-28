Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Short Interest Update

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 1,188.9% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WPCA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. 921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,541. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.79.

Get Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A alerts:

Institutional Trading of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPCA. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 1,854.1% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A in the 2nd quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A in the 2nd quarter worth $1,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A Company Profile

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.