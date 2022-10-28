Washington Trust Bank Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 13,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.4 %

XOM stock opened at $107.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $109.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.45. The firm has a market cap of $448.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.37.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.