Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.75.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM traded down $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $156.82. 8,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.62.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,942. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in Waste Management by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.