Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Down to $1.42

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.42, but opened at $1.35. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Waterdrop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $2.10 in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Waterdrop Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of -0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterdrop

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.72 million for the quarter. Waterdrop had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waterdrop Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Waterdrop stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) by 175.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Waterdrop were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

