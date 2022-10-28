Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE: ACRE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/24/2022 – Ares Commercial Real Estate had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.50 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Ares Commercial Real Estate had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Ares Commercial Real Estate had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $15.00 to $13.50. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Ares Commercial Real Estate had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $13.50.

10/12/2022 – Ares Commercial Real Estate is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Up 3.5 %

ACRE traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,385. The company has a market capitalization of $670.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.28. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth approximately $13,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 52.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,881,000 after acquiring an additional 668,656 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter worth $8,022,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 22.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,121,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 204,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter worth $2,180,000. 46.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.