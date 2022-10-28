Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/26/2022 – Canopy Growth had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.90 to $3.05. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Canopy Growth was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$4.25 price target on the stock, up previously from C$2.75.

10/25/2022 – Canopy Growth had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$3.50 to C$4.00.

9/30/2022 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $3.50 to $2.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth Stock Down 5.7 %

CGC traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.99. 19,087,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,631,223. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.89. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.50). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 558.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth $29,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

