Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $59.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BAX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.07.

Shares of BAX stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.05. 109,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,667,147. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $53.57 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 110,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 26.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

