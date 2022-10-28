Wells Fargo & Company Lowers International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target to $32.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 3.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

NYSE IP traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $33.11. 88,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,915,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $50.65.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,407,000 after buying an additional 3,811,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after buying an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after buying an additional 450,484 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of International Paper by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,963,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,987,000 after buying an additional 27,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of International Paper by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,169,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,587,000 after buying an additional 39,411 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

