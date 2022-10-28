Wells Fargo & Company Lowers TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $70.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.42% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on TRU. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.
NYSE:TRU opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a one year low of $53.74 and a one year high of $120.48. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TransUnion by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,760,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,824,000 after purchasing an additional 116,546 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in TransUnion by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,950,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,968,000 after purchasing an additional 538,979 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,314 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,038,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,345,000 after purchasing an additional 53,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
