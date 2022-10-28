Wells Fargo & Company Lowers TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $70.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRU. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Price Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a one year low of $53.74 and a one year high of $120.48. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TransUnion by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,760,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,824,000 after purchasing an additional 116,546 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in TransUnion by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,950,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,968,000 after purchasing an additional 538,979 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,314 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,038,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,345,000 after purchasing an additional 53,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.