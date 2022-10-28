Wells Fargo & Company Trims SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Target Price to $12.00

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SLRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SLR Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price objective on SLR Investment to $15.75 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on SLR Investment to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered SLR Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.96.

SLR Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $13.49 on Monday. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.89 million, a PE ratio of 64.53 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $42.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.19%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 780.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLR Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 39.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,102,000 after purchasing an additional 797,719 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in SLR Investment by 61.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 932,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,905,000 after acquiring an additional 355,581 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in SLR Investment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,362,000 after acquiring an additional 306,084 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SLR Investment by 127.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 242,438 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in SLR Investment by 51.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 138,411 shares during the period. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLR Investment

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Featured Articles

