Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 747 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.11.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

USB opened at $42.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

