Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $160.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.88 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WSM. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.13.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $122.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.31. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.64.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.