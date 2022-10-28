Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given New $180.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wingstop from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wingstop from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wingstop from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wingstop from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.06.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.94. 11,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,547. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $178.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.15. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.30, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 12.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 3,766.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 11.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.