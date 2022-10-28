WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.85 and last traded at $15.70. 5,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 10,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF

WisdomTree International Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies in developed markets outside of the United States and Canada that pay regular cash dividends and that WisdomTree Investments classifies as being part of the international real estate sector.

