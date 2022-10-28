Wolfe Research Cuts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $140.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wolfe Research from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several other reports. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, July 29th. They issued a market perform rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Meta Platforms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.49.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.04. 1,055,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,003,748. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.72. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $96.38 and a 52-week high of $353.83. The firm has a market cap of $268.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,258.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,306 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.1% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 25,442 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $272,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.