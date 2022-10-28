WOW-token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13.00 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0453 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $453.27 million and $13.00 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04530717 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $13.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

