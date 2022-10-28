Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Market Cap Reaches $4.97 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 27th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $20,298.70 or 0.99984528 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $4.97 billion and approximately $145.76 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,184.38 or 0.30532067 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00011925 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 244,980 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.GitHubWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

