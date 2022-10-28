Yacktman Asset Management LP Boosts Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,452,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,976 shares during the quarter. News accounts for 2.7% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.81% of News worth $256,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of News by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 7,423,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,650 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of News by 6,064.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,832,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,132,000 after buying an additional 2,786,680 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,865,000 after buying an additional 1,908,096 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of News by 90,759.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,500,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after buying an additional 1,498,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,110,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,548,000 after buying an additional 1,088,340 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.79. The company had a trading volume of 96,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. News Co. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $25.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.27.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. News’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NWSA. Macquarie downgraded shares of News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of News to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

News Company Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

Featured Articles

