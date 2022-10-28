Yacktman Asset Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Yacktman Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. Reliance Steel & Aluminum accounts for 2.2% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 2.04% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $214,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,370,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,079,000 after purchasing an additional 389,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,364 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,498,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,560,000 after acquiring an additional 282,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,322,000 after acquiring an additional 211,146 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.40.

Shares of RS stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.64. The stock had a trading volume of 14,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,256. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $142.74 and a 12-month high of $211.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.56%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

