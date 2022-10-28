YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Citigroup

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $57.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research cut their target price on YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on YETI from $76.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.44.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE YETI opened at $31.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.68. YETI has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). YETI had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YETI

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.