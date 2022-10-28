YUSD Stablecoin Price Reaches $0.99 on Major Exchanges (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. YUSD Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $216.56 million and approximately $350.00 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,377.92 or 0.30875956 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012059 BTC.

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.99378535 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $295.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

