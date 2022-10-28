Zacks Research Comments on Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $6.54 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $70.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.09. The stock has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820,228 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 124.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,767 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 103.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,126,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,535 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

