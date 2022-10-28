Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Progressive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PGR. TheStreet lowered Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $124.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44. Progressive has a 1 year low of $89.66 and a 1 year high of $129.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,688 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,739 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,492 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Progressive by 17.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after buying an additional 4,980,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,456,000 after buying an additional 9,388,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Progressive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,181,877,000 after acquiring an additional 510,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Progressive by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,756,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,134,444,000 after acquiring an additional 372,602 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

