ZEDXION Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $15.32 Million (USDZ)

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. ZEDXION has a market cap of $511.90 million and approximately $15.32 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEDXION token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZEDXION has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,184.38 or 0.30532067 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00011925 BTC.

ZEDXION Profile

ZEDXION’s launch date was May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for ZEDXION is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZEDXION is zedxion.io. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZEDXION

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEDXION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEDXION using one of the exchanges listed above.

