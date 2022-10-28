Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Price Target Cut to CHF 30

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from CHF 70 to CHF 30 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 61 to CHF 48 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zur Rose Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zur Rose Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 73 to CHF 49 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 76 to CHF 47 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Zur Rose Group Stock Performance

ZRSEF stock opened at $44.73 on Monday. Zur Rose Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $422.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.96.

Zur Rose Group Company Profile

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

