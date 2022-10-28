Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $145.12

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 145.12 ($1.75) and traded as low as GBX 131.48 ($1.59). Zytronic shares last traded at GBX 135 ($1.63), with a volume of 9,524 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 123.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 145.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.26 million and a P/E ratio of 1,928.57.

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; banking; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology.

